Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $218.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.