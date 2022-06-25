Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,380 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

