Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $4,206,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.