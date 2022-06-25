Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. 29,833,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,435,293. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.