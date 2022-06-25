Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1,022.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,320,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

