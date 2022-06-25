Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 244 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. 4,233,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

