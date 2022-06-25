Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.09. 2,118,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,972. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

