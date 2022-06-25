Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 261.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $12.87 on Friday, hitting $185.92. 12,107,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,713,607. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

