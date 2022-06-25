Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $240,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CHT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 145,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

