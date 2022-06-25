Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $402,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $74.52. 12,491,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,031. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.