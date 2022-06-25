Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 615.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,096,598 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.64. 12,210,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

