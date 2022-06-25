Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PetroChina by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PetroChina by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PetroChina by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in PetroChina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,187. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTR. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.