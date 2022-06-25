Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 6.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 50,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 18,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

