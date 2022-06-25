Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

