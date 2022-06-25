Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.73 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 116.20 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.99 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £231.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19.
