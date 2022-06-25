Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.73 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 116.20 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.99 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £231.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (Get Rating)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.