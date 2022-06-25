Morgan Stanley Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 700

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $667.14.

ESYJY stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

