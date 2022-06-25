MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Down 0.1%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

