mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $37,395.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,161.40 or 0.99861368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00040291 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

