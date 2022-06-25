Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

