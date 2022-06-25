National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.41

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.41 and last traded at $64.41, with a volume of 3026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

