Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NBLY stock traded up C$1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.54. 60,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

