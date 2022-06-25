Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $359.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.