Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NWL stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

