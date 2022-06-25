Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

