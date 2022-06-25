Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 10,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 8,653,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,539. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

