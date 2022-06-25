NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NIKE by 87.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.