Northstar Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

