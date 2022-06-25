Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.