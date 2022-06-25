Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $435,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.