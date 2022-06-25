NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

