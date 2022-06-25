Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Critical Contrast

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 223.94%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 3.54 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -11.90 Oblong $7.74 million 1.29 -$9.05 million ($0.34) -0.96

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99% Oblong -138.13% -44.61% -38.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Oblong on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Oblong (Get Rating)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

