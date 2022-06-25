Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.