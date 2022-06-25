Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Shares Up 0.7%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.12). 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.82.
Ocean Outdoor Company Profile (LON:OOUT)
