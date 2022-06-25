Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

OLLI stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.