Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.90.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.19 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

