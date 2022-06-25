On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $34.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONON opened at $18.99 on Friday. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

