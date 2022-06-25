OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $1.00 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071237 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014261 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

