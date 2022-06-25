Oppenheimer Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

