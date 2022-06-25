Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.