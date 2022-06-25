Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 3.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.