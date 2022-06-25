Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,989 shares during the period. Roche makes up about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.