OTR Global Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.43) to GBX 4,136 ($50.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.65) to GBX 4,825 ($59.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,342.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.