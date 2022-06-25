Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

OXM stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

