ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $792,831.37 and $37.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,425.27 or 0.99827056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.