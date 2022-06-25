Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.