PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 285.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.68 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.