Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $46.25 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.