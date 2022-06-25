Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $46.25 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
