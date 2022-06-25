Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of PECO opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 144.74.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $9,678,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

