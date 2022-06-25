Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201,286.96

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $201,286.96 and approximately $3,442.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

