Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

